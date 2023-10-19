COLLINGULLIE-GP
IN:
OUT:
COOLAMON
IN:
OUT: Jake Barrett (East Wagga-Kooringal), Zach Oliver (Temora), Matt McGowan, Will McGowan (North Wagga), Shae Darcy (Eastlake)
GANMAIN-GG-M
IN:
OUT:
GRIFFITH
IN:
OUT: Rhys Pollock, Alex Page, Alec McCormick, Dean Simpson (Queanbeyan)
LEETON-WHITTON
IN:
OUT: Darcey Cullen (North Albury)
MANGOPLAH-CUE
IN:
OUT:
NARRANDERA
IN:
OUT: Luke McKay (Woodville-West Torrens), Brad Hutchison (North Albury)
TURVEY PARK
IN:
OUT: Luke Fellows (North Adelaide), Lachlan McRae (retirement)
WAGGA TIGERS
IN:
OUT:
BARELLAN
IN:
OUT: Jason Taylor, Jack Carroll-Tape, Jed Simpson (Queanbeyan)
CHARLES STURT UNIVERSITY
IN:
OUT:
COLEAMBALLY
IN:
OUT:
EAST WAGGA-KOORINGAL
IN: Jake Barrett (Coolamon)
OUT:
MARRAR
IN: Jake Brown, Lachlan O'Callaghan (UNSW-Eastern Suburbs)
OUT:
NORTHERN JETS
IN:
OUT:
NORTH WAGGA
IN: Matt McGowan, Will McGowan (Coolamon), Ash Bennett (year off-Wagga Tigers)
OUT:
TEMORA
IN: Zach Oliver (Coolamon), Brayden Burgess (injury)
OUT:
THE ROCK-YERONG CREEK
IN:
OUT: Liam Lupton (travelling)
ALBURY
IN:
OUT:
BROTHERS
IN:
OUT:
GUNDAGAI
IN:
OUT: Joe Bromage, Manu Vanisi, Tristan Eldridge
JUNEE
IN:
OUT:
KANGAROOS
IN: Zeik Foster (Collegians)
OUT: Luke Ingram (Bombala)
SOUTHCITY
IN:
OUT:
TEMORA
IN:
OUT:
TUMUT
IN:
OUT: Lachan Bristow (France), Adam Pearce (retirement), Jacob Sturt (Redcliffe Dolphins), Tom Hickson, Robbie Byatt (retirement)
YOUNG
IN: Lachlan Gale (South Sydney), Che Hyslop, Devon Makoare-Boyce (Glebe), Nayah Freeman (year off)
OUT: Nick Cornish (Goulburn), Tom Demeio (Tweed Heads), Zane Bijorac, Sam Graziani (South Sydney)
