East Wagga-Kooringal unveil the signings of Dylan Morton, Jerry Maslin, Luke Gerhard and Jeremy Piercy

By Matt Malone
Updated October 31 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 2:30pm
EAST Wagga-Kooringal have stormed right into Farrer League premiership calculations on the back of a spectacular off-season recruitment blitz.

