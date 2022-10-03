NEWLY-appointed Wagga Tigers assistant coach Dylan Morton believes he can bring a lot to the role after three years in Adelaide.
Morton's return to Robertson Oval was announced last week, with the two-time Tigers premiership player deciding to head home to Wagga after three seasons in Adelaide.
Morton spent the first two years at South Australian National Football League (SANFL) level, at Glenelg then Central District, before opting to play in the amateurs at PHOS Camden this past season.
Morton said the three years in Adelaide proved an invaluable experience.
"Before I left and went to Adelaide I thought I knew a little bit about footy and then I got over there and realised I knew nothing about football. I just learnt so much," Morton said.
"I learnt a lot about how to train, nutrition, so many different aspects of football to just turning up and training for two hours and playing for two hours on the weekend.
"I was learning off a lot of ex-AFL players and coaches who have been in the system and then obviously just having to think how you can filter that through down to country footy level and I think there's a lot of opportunities where the things I've learnt at that higher level that I can bring to our country footy club."
Morton said there were enjoyable aspects to each of his three seasons in Adelaide but found playing under former Tigers premiership coach Mark Stone at Glenelg a particular highlight.
"I learnt so much, particularly when I was at Glenelg, off Mark Stone, who used to play at Tigers and he's now at Brisbane. I listen to a lot of the things he said and just learnt so much about coaching and thought if I come back, I've got so many suggestions and ideas that can help out our club," Morton said.
"It was something I thought that if I come back and the club was interested in me coaching and I thought I can provide a lot for the club and help out."
Tigers coach Murray Stephenson is no stranger to Morton, despite the pair having never played together. They crossed paths in a pre-season at Central District.
"When I first got to Centrals, Murray was there and we did a bit of pre-season together," Morton explained.
"I knew he was coming back home and then I heard from him that he was coming to Tigers and I was rapt.
"I haven't worked with him real closely but coming back during the year, I would always come down to Tigers and train and always enjoyed coming down and training under Murray. It will be good to work with him, I haven't exactly worked under him yet but it should be good."
Having last played at Tigers in 2019 and his elder brother Brady in 2016, Morton can't wait to be back at Robertson Oval next year.
"It's my home club so I'm looking forward to coming back and playing with my brother and some of my good mates who I've played a lot of juniors with," he said.
"(Brady and I) played all together in juniors, played all through our teens and we'll reunite again this year."
Morton is off for an overseas holiday but will be back before Christmas ready to get stuck into Tigers' 2023 campaign.
