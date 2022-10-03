The Daily Advertiser

Newly-appointed Wagga Tigers assistant coach Dylan Morton returns home experienced and full of ideas

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated October 3 2022 - 5:50am, first published 1:05am
HOME SWEET HOME: Dylan Morton reacquaints himself with Robertson Oval on Friday after signing as assistant coach at Wagga Tigers for next year. Picture by Matt Malone

NEWLY-appointed Wagga Tigers assistant coach Dylan Morton believes he can bring a lot to the role after three years in Adelaide.

