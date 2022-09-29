WAGGA Tigers' plan to return to the top of the Riverina League is off to a strong start with two-time premiership player Dylan Morton coming home.
Morton will return to Robertson Oval for the 2023 season after signing as assistant coach to Murray Stephenson at Tigers.
Morton has spent the past three years in Adelaide, two in the South Australian National Football League (SANFL) before spending this season in the amateurs at PHOS Camden.
The 25-year-old has decided to return home to Wagga and will take on a leadership role as Tigers look to bounce back from this year's sixth-placed finish, the first time the club has missed finals since 2017.
Stephenson is thrilled to have Morton back at the club and is looking forward to working closely with him.
"We're very excited to have him back," Stephenson said.
"Not only is he a great footballer but a great leader as well."
Morton made a home for himself at Tigers as a general across half-back in 2019, playing in their premiership win over Griffith.
He was also a member of the club's 2016 premiership, spending the 2018 season at Southern Football League club East Malvern in 2017.
Morton started his time in Adelaide at Glenelg before crossing to SANFL rival Central District, where he played 17 league games in 2020.
Tigers expect Morton will be back home before Christmas and ready to hit the ground running for 2023. He will be reunited with elder brother Brady at the club for the first time since 2016.
Also returning home to Tigers alongside Morton are former juniors Sam McNaughton and Harry Kelly.
McNaughton enjoyed a breakout season for Tigers last year before spending this season in the armed forces.
Kelly played alongside Morton at PHOS Camden.
"It's three juniors back to the club so we're looking forward to having that," Stephenson said.
"They are three very good gets for the club."
