JUNEE's return to Group Nine first grade next year has got off to the best possible start with the homecoming of Daniel Foley.
After two years away, Foley will return to the Diesels next season to work closely with coach Damion Fraser.
While the finer details are yet to be finalised, Foley will transition into the coaching position over the next two seasons.
"That's the plan. It will be a transition period next season and the season after. Damion's signed on as our head coach, he's there for the next two years," Junee president David Holt said.
"He'll assist Damion over the next 12 months and then it will probably be the other way around.
"Nothing's 100 per cent set in concrete but that's roughly the plan."
Foley will return to Laurie Daley Oval at the top of his game fresh from winning Kangaroos best and fairest last Friday night.
MORE SPORT NEWS
He made a big impact at Kangaroos on the back of being named at centre in the 2021 Group Nine Team of the Year in his one season at Southcity.
Junee have sat out the past two Group Nine seasons in first grade, but claimed the reserve grade and under 18 premierships earlier this month in bright signs for the future of the club.
Holt believes the return of Foley will not only help the club on-field in their return to first grade in 2023 but could also lead to more players coming back to Junee.
"Daniel's got a big influence, rugby league wise, in Junee. His whole family has for years," Holt said.
"It is definitely a big boost for us with his talent. (The Kangaroos best and fairest) just shows the calibre of player he is. He's high quality that's for sure."
Fraser signed on as Junee coach 12 months ago but took care of the reserve grade squad this year when first grade withdrew.
Now with Foley joining him at the helm, the Diesels are confident the revival is on the right track.
"We've sat down and we've got a five-year development plan," Holt said.
"We're not by any means having that straight-off goal of winning a premiership in 2023. We want to get on the paddock first and go from there. The side we've put together will definitely be competitive.
"It is the right move because of the amount of talent that is within our juniors. Not only 16 and 18s but back into our junior ranks and we'd be silly not to capitalise on that.
"We want to keep the ball rolling. We've been contracting players since July. Our numbers are looking pretty good. We've retained all but all of them. There's just one or two of them that are undecided at the moment but hopefully they stay on."
To field two senior grades next year is somewhat of a numbers game for Junee.
They ended up using more than 40 players in reserve grade this season and have about 10 coming up from the premiership-winning under 18 team.
"We're still looking around and contacting blokes. You can never have enough," Holt said.
"The magic number would be around 45, so we can remain competitive for the season without having to rely on the younger age groups to back up week in, week out."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.