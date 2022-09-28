The Daily Advertiser

Daniel Foley will return to Junee as the Diesels prepare for return to first grade in 2023

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated September 28 2022 - 6:38am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroos best and fairest winner Daniel Foley will return to Junee next season to help the club's resurrection back into the first grade competition. Picture by Les Smith

JUNEE's return to Group Nine first grade next year has got off to the best possible start with the homecoming of Daniel Foley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.