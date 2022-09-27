TEMORA captain-coach Josh McCrone is looking forward to the challenge of trying to end the Dragons' Group Nine premiership drought.
McCrone admits his biggest challenge at Temora is still in front of him after he re-signing for a third year in charge of the Dragons.
McCrone led Temora to their first finals appearance in 14 years this season but admits taking the next step, ending the club's 16-year premiership drought, is somewhat of a daunting prospect.
"Where we're sitting now, obviously this year we made a fair improvement from where we come from, but it's probably a more daunting task for next year in that it's going to be really tough to improve at the same rate we did this year," McCrone said.
"We're playing a better style of football now, everyone's efforts are really good, not that they ever weren't but improvement for next year is going to be tougher.
"The second year in, we did make massive improvement, which was awesome, it was really exciting to be part of and I'm excited to be part of it going forward but this challenge is probably bigger than the one I had last year, as a coach."
MORE SPORT NEWS
McCrone would love some quality recruits to help Temora take the next step but admits it can be a difficult proposition in the bush.
He believes the combination of recruitment and the experience of finals football can lead the Dragons' path forward.
"A couple more big bodies, I'm not saying that wouldn't help us, there's no doubt about that," he said.
"I know we bowed out in straight sets (in finals) but it was six points in both of them, we've just got to get better at the big moments and the only way you get better at them is by being in them.
"We had an opportunity at it this year and there's plenty of stuff we can pick apart and say this is where we went wrong but as long as we stick together, we will get improvement, just not as big as last year."
McCrone would love to add some size to Temora's forward pack but understands he may not have the luxury of being picky when it comes to recruitment.
"Any decent footballer, really," he said.
"Ideally, like every other country football coach, another couple of front rowers but we get who we get, whatever position they're best in, and is best for the team, they'll play there."
McCrone said it was a straight forward decision to lead Temora again.
"Obviously me and my wife are both from Temora so we're somewhat settled for a little bit here. The kids are in school so I can't really see myself playing for anyone else," he said.
"Everyone's committed to play again next year so hopefully we can add a bit more on top of what we've already got and see how we go."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.