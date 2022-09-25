Another dominant effort by Group Nine in Kelly Cup

Group Nine extended their stranglehold on the Kelly Cup after running riot at E W Moore Oval on Sunday.
Group 20 proved to be no match in the Riverina selection trial with Group Nine taking a 52-6 victory.
Group Nine were going at almost a point a minute before the game fizzled out in the second half.
While the game petered off, Riverina coach Aaron Gorrell was still impressed with some of the defensive efforts late in the game.
"The first half was pretty good to watch but even the energy and the commitment there with a couple of minutes to go with blokes chasing down and making tackles in the corner is a credit to the boys," Gorrell said.
Captain Lachlan Bristow got Group Nine off to the perfect start as he scored from dummy half five minutes into the clash.
Group Nine took advantage of another mistake from Group 20 as James Stewart went over untouched off a scrum.
The points kept coming as Kyle McCarthy almost went the length of the field after some good defence stopped a break from Group 20.
The following set Charlie Barton added to their lead.
Group Nine continued to make the most of some errors from Group 20.
First Hamish Starr went over after a mistake at the back from Kirtis Fisher before Brayden Draber scored after Group 20 conceded a penalty from their own scrum.
Barton's second made it a 34-0 lead at half-time.
Jock Ward continued the onslaught five minutes into the second half before Bristow went over for his second.
With 19 minutes left Stephen Broome gave Group 20 something to celebrate as he scored.
However Group Nine responded five minutes later as Stewart scored his second.
With the Kelly Cup played a week after the grand finals of both competitions player availability was an issue.
Gorrell made 14 changes to the initial 23-strong squad, with some players not drafted in until Friday.
However he was impressed with how some of the younger talent stepped up.
"There were a few kids we had playing, and some of them haven't even played first grade yet, but they came out and didn't look too out of place in a rep side and that's a real credit to them," Gorrell said.
With such a late scramble to get a team together, Gorrell thought the timing of the clash could be better.
"It is what it is, and it is the same for Group 20, but ideally it probably should be a month out from the first Riverina game," Gorrell said.
FULL-TIME
GROUP NINE 52 (Lachlan Bristow 2, James Stewart 2, Charlie Barton 2, Kyle McCarthy, Hamish Starr, Brayden Draber, Jock Ward tries; Charlie Barton 5 goals) d GROUP 20 6 (Stephen Broome try; Kirtis Fisher goal)
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
