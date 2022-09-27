The Daily Advertiser

A new points ranking system has been blamed for low entry numbers which has resulted in the Riverina Open being cancelled this weekend

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated September 27 2022 - 7:05am, first published 4:30am
Daniel Dossetor in action during the last Riverina Open held in 2019.

The 125th Riverina Open will not go ahead this weekend after the event was cancelled due to a number of factors affecting entry numbers.

