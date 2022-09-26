Lipstick Swing returned an impressive winner for Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly at Narrandera on Monday.
Narrandera Race Club again came to the rescue for another Southern District race meeting on Monday as it held the meeting that was originally scheduled for Leeton.
It will also now host the Cootamundra Cup meeting on Sunday, which has been transferred.
The Donnelly stable was one camp happy the meeting went ahead as Lipstick Swing ($6.00) returned from a break for an all-the-way win in the Golden Apple IGA Country Boosted Maiden Handicap (1000m).
Lipstick Swing is a half-brother to Backwater Trader and is raced by Gundagai's Tony Barton. She only had the one start previously, more than 12 months ago, but returned a winner on Monday, thanks to a perfect Nick Souquet front-running ride.
"She's very speedy...if she got to the front I thought she would be pretty hard to beat," Donnelly said.
Wangaratta trainer Craig Weeding and jockey Jake Duffy took the day's honours with a winning double, courtesy of Francesco Ben ($2.10) and Big Day Out ($1.90).
