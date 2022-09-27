The Daily Advertiser

Ben Talbot and Chris Newcombe are new president and vice at Wagga and District Greyhound Racing Club

September 27 2022 - 1:00am
Newly appointed Wagga and District Greyhound Club vice president Chris Newcombe and president Ben Talbot are hoping to attract new, younger audiences to Wagga racing. Picture by Madeline Begley

Experienced greyhound trainer Ben Talbot and racing newcomer Chris Newcombe have teamed up as the new leadership team at the Wagga and District Greyhound Racing Club.

