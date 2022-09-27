Experienced greyhound trainer Ben Talbot and racing newcomer Chris Newcombe have teamed up as the new leadership team at the Wagga and District Greyhound Racing Club.
Talbot has taken on the role of president while Newcombe will be his vice, as the duo work together to help brighten the future of greyhound racing in Wagga.
After growing up in and around the industry Talbot believes Wagga is a sleeping giant that needs to be woken.
"I thought I was ready to step into the role and see what we can do to put the track in a different direction," Talbot said.
He believes the track is stuck with a country mentality and wants to bring it in line with the city tracks that he regularly visits.
His big picture plans include making the club more family friendly, staging races more than once a week, and providing better opportunities for new trainers to get starts.
"I could see within myself that there were a few things that needed to change and I thought I'd try and step into the role and help make that change," Talbot said.
Talbot is excited to be working alongside vice president Newcombe, who only found his way into the sport last year.
"I decided that I was watching (greyhound racing) so much on TV that I might as well become a participant somehow, so I bought my first dog with my two brothers and then we gave her to a trainer to train for us. After about seven starts I ended up just becoming a trainer myself and taking over because I just got the caught the bug," Newcombe said.
Also looking to help the sport become more family orientated, Newcombe said the sport is unique in its accessible time slot and lower entry cost than horse racing.
In his own home, Newcombe said racing has been an invaluable way for him to engage with his two autistic sons.
"They developed for animals and things, one of the boys particularly was drawn to dogs, so he helps me feed them and things like that, he gets involved with it all," Newcombe said.
"(Racing has) just become a routine, normal thing. It's 'oh, dad's got racing on Friday, Dad's got to go down to the straight track after school.' Before I ever got involved in racing, it was you go straight home after school and we don't leave the house."
"It has brought the boys out of their shell a bit and to try different things," he said.
With similar philosophies and hopes to increase the popularity of greyhound racing in Wagga, the pair are set for a successful partnership as leaders at the club.
In his first week on the job Talbot has already got the ball rolling, already making moves to bring their visions to life.
"We're chasing a committee that's got a lot of drive into making the place perform, making it do a lot better, and putting a bit of noise out there," Talbot said.
The duo will look to bring new ideas, faces, and concepts to the forefront of racing in Wagga for a brighter future at the dog track.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
