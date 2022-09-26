The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Royals crowned premiers over Lake Albert in Wagga Hockey division one men's final.

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 26 2022 - 6:33am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winners! Royals won their first division one men's grand final on Saturday after defeating Lake Albert 4-2. Picture by Madeline Begley

Royals have won their first men's division one premiership after they shutdown Lake Albert 4-2 on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.