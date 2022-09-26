Royals have won their first men's division one premiership after they shutdown Lake Albert 4-2 on Saturday.
Playing-coach Patrick O'Donnell said it was a hard fought game, and he wasn't banking on the win until the final siren went.
"I think any team that made that great final would have put up a good fight, but I feel that the two stronger teams in the competition were there at the end of the year, it was a good game," he said.
"It was a good win by the boys on the weekend, they played hard and put up a good fight to come out on top," O'Donnell said.
After scoring the first goal, Royals set themselves up well to maintain their lead for the whole game.
Though maintaining their lead, O'Donnell said Lake Albert had their chances and strong defence was Royals saving grace.
Royals defended well all game with O'Donnell feeling that their defensive skill has been a key factor in the sides success all year.
Instrumental in keeping Lake Albert out of the game was young goal keeper Lochy Peel, who was voted best on ground by the officiating umpires.
Peel made several saves at important times in the game that prevented Lake Albert from getting any scoring momentum.
Down the other end of the field, the Royals strikers were keen to get past Lake Albert's keeper.
"Once we got into that attacking 25 area, we were just strong, we wanted to put the ball in the net," O'Donnell said.
"I think we were just a bit more determined to win the game."
On the other side of the game was O'Donnell's brother, and Lake Albert captain, Adam Boyd. Despite the loss, O'Donnell believes there's no bad blood between the two.
"I haven't spoken to (Boyd) yet but he'll be right, he understands what it's like, so he'll be good," he said.
After three other Royals teams had won premierships earlier in the day, O'Donnell said there was some pressure to finish the day without a loss.
The men's division one team has been rebuilding over the previous few seasons and were pleased to see their efforts have paid off.
"To be able to get the premiership over the line, was a big thing for the club, especially when we had four of five teams in the grand final," O'Donnell said.
O'Donnell said there was a good crowd for the game, with many supporters sticking around after the Royals wins in earlier games to support the team in the final game for the season.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
