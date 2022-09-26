The Daily Advertiser

Bronte Stewart finished 17th in the Women's Junior Individual Time Trial last Tuesday. Picture by Adam McLean.

Wagga's Bronte Stewart has cemented her status as one of Australia's most promising up and coming young riders after achieving two amazing results during the 2022 UCI Road World Championships held in Wollongong over the past week.

