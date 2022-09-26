Wagga's Bronte Stewart has cemented her status as one of Australia's most promising up and coming young riders after achieving two amazing results during the 2022 UCI Road World Championships held in Wollongong over the past week.
Alongside nearly half a million other spectators, Stewart's mother Julie watched in amazement as her daughter competed alongside the best riders in the world.
"The atmosphere and the competition that came to Australia for worlds was beyond anything I think she could've wanted," Julie said.
"Just the the experience of racing the people at the top was fantastic."
Stewart finished 17th in the Women's Junior Individual Time Trial on the Tuesday before following the result up with a 28th place finish in the Women's Junior Road Race on Saturday.
While immensely proud of both results, Julie said that the time trial result was beyond even Bronte's expectations after spending her time preparing mainly for the road race.
"In the lead up to it she was working really hard focusing on the road race," she said.
"The time trial result was beyond all of her expectations and on an extremely hard course.
"Being so light and getting up the hill and then on the descent was probably a little bit harder for her with the restricted gearing.
"In the road race I think I saw her quote that it was like a washing machine because of the intensity of the race was pretty high and they were just absolutely belted after that climb then fly down the other side.
"She had to fight to continually stay in contact with the main peloton. "
With so many supporters lining the course, Julie said she was stunned at how much support Bronte got during her events.
"My favourite moment was standing as a mum waiting for Bronte to go down the chute at the time trial," she said.
"Somebody in the crowd saw there was an Aussie kid up there and yelled out Aussie Aussie Aussie oi oi oi and the crowd just erupted.
"As soon as anybody saw one of the Aussie kids on the circuit there was just cheers and encouragement the whole way around.
"She said that she was doing it tough on the climb up the hill and she actually saw her longtime school friend Anna on the course and it just lifted her.
"To hear all of our cycling family and friends on the course just got her around and she was doing it for everyone who has been part of her journey."
After seeing Bronte's progression over the years, Julie admitted that she and her husband Tony were doing their best to not get too emotional when watching her compete.
"Both Tony and I were by the sideline when we saw her at the chute at her first event," she said.
"Wearing the new green and gold kit, it brought tears to both of our eyes and we had to keep it together so that she didn't see us."
Cycling Australia had a brand new kit for the World Championships with the traditional green and gold bands incorporating a focus on Tharawal country on which the races were held.
Stewart is of Wiradjuri and Kamilaroi First Nations and was planning to take one of the brand new jerseys home to frame it as a memento from the experience.
"It's definitely proud to see your child wearing the green and gold and the new kit particularly with an indigenous focus on Tharawal country was quite a special moment for our family to have that recognition with Cycling Australia," Julie said
"It was very, very special."
After seeing her daughter compete on the world stage, Julie said she was just so proud of how her daughter handled herself.
"I was super proud of how she conducted herself," she said.
"In the lead-up and all through the event, it is a credit to herself and people like Donna who is the main coach there and Matt who she went away to Belgium with.
"They have got a really wonderful program going to support these young athletes to get to their dreams.
"Which is basically to ride in Europe with their peers, alongside Amanda Spratt one day."
