Royals have continued their division one dominance with an outstanding 4-0 win over CSU in the Wagga Hockey women's grand final on Saturday.
The team were cool, calm, and collected ahead of the game with only a few pre-game nerves to quell.
Coach Maree Beresford said the first quarter gave the team a chance to get all their nerves out before they controlled the game superbly, never letting CSU get a sniff at winning.
"All the girls played really well on the weekend, so I'm not surprised it was 4-0," Beresford said.
The game was so well controlled by Royals that Beresford didn't feel like there was ever a chance CSU could get up over them.
"I wouldn't say it had a grand final feel about it, the girls just went on and played like the usually do, played as a team," she said.
With a cohesive performance from Royals, Beresford said she struggled to select just one player as the best on ground.
"I don't think there was a standout performance by anyone, they all played really well," she said.
"We had great attack, our defence was strong, our goalie was super, making a lot of saves, our mids did what they were supposed to do in the middle and distributed the ball out. Everyone just gave 110 per cent."
Despite a great team performance, umpires voted Royals player Summers Beresford as best on ground for an outstanding performance.
The youngest player on the team, Beresford said Summer was well deserving of the award.
There was a pattern of young best on ground players throughout the day and Beresford said it was good to see younger players showing what they can do in the senior competition.
"It's always good for their confidence too, to show that they can compete with the older ones," she said.
Beresford said she was yelling to her team from the sidelines, and though they didn't listen, she was happy to forgive them after the win.
From Beresford's view, CSU looked to be light on numbers for the game and though they had great passages of play they just couldn't stand up to Royals dominance.
Royals are prepared to lose some of their older players next year, as several have indicated they are moving away from the region.
Beresford said she expects her team to look very young next year but she is ready to take on whatever come their way.
"All sport goes around, you win some, you lose some and then you start from the bottom and you work your way up again. That's not to say that the girls won't be competitive next year, the young one's are all coming into their own," she said.
Royals left Jubilee Park with four premierships on Saturday, including a clean sweep across the women's competition.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
