The Daily Advertiser

Promising young footballer Jack Cullen wins Temora's best and fairest for 2022

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated September 28 2022 - 6:14am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Temora best and fairest Jack Cullen with runner up Riley Hubbard at Temora's presentation night. Picture by Temora Kangaroos

TEMORA big man Jack Cullen capped off a fine season by claiming the Kangaroos' best and fairest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.