TEMORA big man Jack Cullen capped off a fine season by claiming the Kangaroos' best and fairest.
It was a tough year for the young gun with the passing of his mum Nickolle but Cullen still managed to perform at a consistently high level that was highlighted by a popular win in the best and fairest.
Cullen defeated fellow promising youngster, Riley Hubbard, who enjoyed a fine season in defence.
It was Cullen's second season at Temora after moving there for employment.
The 20-year-old was used in the ruck and also as a key forward, kicking 16 goals from his 15 appearances for the year, including a season high four against his home club Coleambally in round five.
Cullen played all his junior football at Coleambally and played a handful of VFL games for Greater Western Sydney (GWS) as a teenager, as well as a brief period at Ovens and Murray League club North Albury.
Another highlight of Temora's presentation night was the life membership presented to 300-gamer Chris Stacey by Scott Blackwell and Damien Ponting.
Isaac Reardon took out most consistent, while Liam Sinclair won most dedicated and Liam McKelvie the coach's award.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Joe Bowditch was awarded most improved and Will Scott the best first year player.
Jason Reid won reserve grade best and fairest, while Eddie Oliver and Will Scott shared it in under 17.5s.
Halle Derrick was rewarded for a fine season on the court bu taking out Temora's A grade netball best and fairest.
She edged out runner up Abbey Reinhold, while Darcie Manning was named most consistent and Hannah Finemore best in finals.
Bec Stimson (A reserve), Nicole Miller (B grade), Tasmin Muller (C grade) and Lily Reinhold (under 17.5) won the lower grade best and fairests.
Gus McRae was recognised for his contribution by being named football clubperson of the year, while Caitlin McRae took out netball clubperson and the overall volunteer of the year.
Sarah Hawthorn won the netball encouragement award.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.