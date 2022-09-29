THE small Riverina village of Mirrool will be inundated with visitors next weekend as they prepare to host one of the most unique events on the sporting calendar.
The Mirrool Silo Kick will return after a couple of COVID-cancelled years when it celebrates it's 30th anniversary on Saturday week, October 8.
Former Geelong champion Billy Brownless shone the spotlight on the Mirrool silos when he took out the inaugural challenge back in 1992.
He was invited after initially stopping by Mirrool's Royal Hotel in 1987 when on a way to a wedding in West Wyalong where he successfully managed to thump a sherrin over the 32-metre high silos in his bare feet.
The Silo Kick is now established itself as an annual feature on the calendar, having grown substantially over the past 30 years.
"We've got children's netball and football events. The main kick, tug-o-war, gumboot throwing. There is a fair bit to do," organiser Jason Bryce said.
"We started it off with the kick and gradually brought in the kids stuff.
"It's massive for the town."
The Silo kick is the biggest day of the year in Mirrool with anywhere up to 1000 people expected to turn out.
"It can go from 300 people to 1000. It depends on the year and who turns up, it averages at around 400-500," Bryce said.
"It helps out the town and we give about 80 per cent of that away to charity."
Eight-time silo kick Rob Harper will open the 30th anniversary with his first kick. He last won the event in 2009 but Bryce expects the 52-year-old to give it a good shake.
"I still reckon he'll get it on the roof," he said.
"Jack Harper, I'm backing him to win it again."
Jack Harper, Rob's nephew, won the last three editions before COVID and returned home to play for Northern Jets this season.
Among other recent winners are Riley Corbett, Mitch Haddrill and Adam Flagg.
There will be more than $5000 in prizes on offer on the day, including $3000 to the overall winner of the silo kick.
Kick-off is 11am with the day also set to feature a netball competition, tug-o-war, ladies kick, ladies gumboot toss, market stalls, a major and silent auction, kids events and the Mirrool Creek Cup Calcutta Horse Race.
