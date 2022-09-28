The Daily Advertiser

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's Prue Walsh is now a four time best and fairest winner after a great year on court for the Lions

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated September 28 2022 - 6:16am, first published 1:15am
Prue Walsh won her fourth A grade best and fairest for the Lions this year, while Ben Walsh picked up his second. Picture from GGGM Lions.

Prue Walsh has joined sister Brooke as a four time Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong A grade best and fairest winner after taking out the medal after a fantastic season on court for the Lions.

