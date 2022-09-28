Prue Walsh has joined sister Brooke as a four time Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong A grade best and fairest winner after taking out the medal after a fantastic season on court for the Lions.
Walsh claimed her second consecutive best and fairest and said it was a great honour to join her sister as a four time winner at her home club.
"Yeah it's very special," Walsh said.
"You definitely don't take it for granted, but it's not about the personal accolades.
"I just love playing out there every week with a good group of friends and giving it my all.
"It's nice to be able to celebrate the season."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
The Lions were dominant on the football field this year with not only their men's but also their women's side taking home the premiership.
Walsh is one of the stars of the Lions side and claimed their best and fairest following their inaugural season in 2021 while finishing runner-up to Lucy Anderson this year.
She said that the win set the club up for a good year and was looking forward to getting back into it over the next month or two.
"It set the club up for a very fun season and there was a good feeling all year," Walsh said.
"There is no talk of pre-season just yet, but I think all of the girls would be pretty keen.
"We all love it and find it a bit of a good laugh and it's a good activity on a Friday night.
"It keeps us fit for netball pre-season as well which always comes around very quickly."
The Lions had their first A grade finals appearance since 2013 this season with Walsh saying it was great for the club to be backing competing for the premiership.
"It was exciting to get in and play finals netball again," she said.
"We are heading in the right direction and we have got a lot of young guns coming up, so we are very excited for the future and looking forward to seeing what we can do."
After winning their elimination final against Leeton-Whitton, the Lions went down to Wagga Tigers who went on to make the grand final.
Although disappointed not to progress further, Walsh said this season will hopefully provide good building blocks for the future.
"Wagga Tigers, Mango and Griffith were the benchmarks all year," she said.
"We were happy to match it with them and at least give them a run for their money and make them work hard for it.
"Obviously it was disappointing as we wanted to go as far in finals as much as possible, but overall we were pretty happy with the season and excited for the years to come."
The Lions U17s were undefeated this season on their way to winning the premiership with Walsh looking forward to what that team could bring to the senior grades over the next couple of years.
"We are very excited to train them up," she said.
"It's a huge credit to their junior coaches and their coaches this year.
"They have got a lot to bring to the club in the future years and every grade should get a real boost from them."
