Temora's Grace Krause has continued to impress at the athletics track, with podium performances at the NSW Combined High Schools Sports Association (NSWCHSSA) Athletics Championships and NSW All Schools Championships this month.
Competing first at the NSWCHSSA championship, Krause managed a busy program competing in five events, breaking two records and finishing top two in four events.
Scrambling between heats and finals on the track and field didn't hold her back, as she smashed the 100 metre record with a personal best run of 11.96 seconds.
Hungry for more, she broke the 200 metre record in her heats setting it to 24.46 seconds, before breaking it again in the final with a run of 24.20 seconds.
Also on track that day was the Temora High School relay team, who narrowly missed the final.
In her field events Krause took gold with a 5.48 metre long jump and broke the silver triple record with a bounding leap of 12.03 metres.
Krause said she was pleased with her performance in all her events and was glad she was able to juggle such a busy program.
Backing up her NSWCHSSA performance, Krause put on another impressive effort at the All Schools Championships.
Returning to Sydney Olympic Park, she competed in long jump, triple jump, and the 100 metres.
Krause jumped 5.48 metres in the long jump, securing her a gold medal. She also returned to Temora with two more silver medals for her 11.98 metre triple jump and 12.14 second 100 metre sprint.
Next on the school athletics calendar for Krouse is the Australian All School Championships held in Adelaide in December.
Krause said she is looking forward to the chance to represent Temora High School in Adelaide for the first time.
All NSW school athletes will meet in Sydney and fly together to the event, which will be a new experience for the young athlete.
She said she is looking forward to being on the squad and getting to know other NSW athletes.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
