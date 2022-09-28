The Daily Advertiser

Temora High School student Grace Krause impresses at school athletics championships

By Tahlia Sinclair
September 28 2022 - 7:00am
Temora High School's Grace Krause has impressed at school championships over the past month, including several broken records and gold medals. Picture supplied.

Temora's Grace Krause has continued to impress at the athletics track, with podium performances at the NSW Combined High Schools Sports Association (NSWCHSSA) Athletics Championships and NSW All Schools Championships this month.

