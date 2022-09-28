The Daily Advertiser

Collingullie-Glenfield Park's Matt Klemke has picked up his first best and fairest at the Demons after a terrific return season

Collingullie-GP's Matt Klemke picked up the Demons best and fairest after a fantastic season that also included a top five finish in the Jim Quinn Medal. Picture by Madeline Begley

Collingullie-Glenfield Park's Matt Klemke has been rewarded for a fantastic season by winning his first best and fairest at the Demons.

