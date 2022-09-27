NARRANDERA Race Club is looking forward to the opportunity to again help the racing industry by hosting the transferred Cootamundra Cup meeting on Sunday.
The wet weather has claimed Cootamundra's feature race day but Narrandera have come to the rescue for the third time this month by accepting a request from Racing NSW to host the meeting.
It means the eight-race TAB card, headed by the $32,000 Cootamundra Cup (1600m), will not be the lost to the industry.
The meeting, that offers $229,000 in prizemoney, has attracted 160 nominations.
Narrandera Race Club racing manager Michael Bailey believes the six days notice they have been given for this meeting can help try and attract a crowd.
"It's really disappointing for Cootamundra and we would rather not have to do it but if we are going to do it, we want to maximise the return for our club," Bailey said.
"There's Rockin' On East, a 60s rock 'n' roll music festival on in Narrandera this weekend that might help us draw a crowd with people looking for things to do. It is Saturday and Saturday night so being a Sunday on the long weekend, they might come along to the races on Sunday.
"We're really pleased to be able to hold the meeting but it will be nice to have 400 or 500 people around to add some atmosphere to go with it."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Narrandera has already held transferred meetings from Corowa and Leeton this month.
The club has long been advocating for more race meetings, which have slowly been coming their way, and Bailey believes it makes sense for them to help share the load through the winter months with their sand-based track.
"We definitely are (happy to host more meetings). We've been saying it for a number of years," he said.
"The transferred meetings are really hard because you don't get any time to prepare leading up to it.
"The amount of guys we had here on Monday saying we should have more permanent meetings through winter, it would just help take pressure off the big tracks."
Rain late during Monday's race meeting cut the Narrandera track up and Southern District chief steward Liam Martin will conduct a track inspection on Wednesday.
Bailey said a little bit of rain this week won't hurt as it helps the track recover and the sand settle back into the surface.
