The Daily Advertiser

The races are off for a third consecutive year but Lockhart Picnic Race Club will push on with an event on Friday

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated September 27 2022 - 7:12am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A big crowd attended the Lockhart Picnic Races when it was last held back in 2019. The club is going to push on with an event on Friday despite the cancellation of the race meeting. Picture by Les Smith

LOCKHART Picnic Race Club will push ahead with an event on Friday despite the cancellation of the race meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.