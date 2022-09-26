ACCOMPLISHED forward Matt Wallis has captured his first best and fairest.
Wallis was rewarded for a strong season by taking out the Jets' best and fairest at the club's presentation night on Friday at Ardlethan.
In a tight count, Wallis (48 votes) edged out Sam Fisher (43) for the award, just ahead of talented young ruckman Lachie Jones (42).
Young defender Max Tidd was named most consistent, Jack Harper was named best utility, Jack Fisher most determined and Nate Doyle took out coach's award.
Northern Jets coach Josh Avis said Wallis was a deserved winner.
"Wal was pretty consistent. A couple of big numbers but he polled nearly every week, he was really consistent," Avis said.
"He kicked a lot of bags and it's nice for a forward to get a bit of recognition."
Norm Walker scored narrowly over Josh Currie in reserve grade, while Josh Bell beat Josh Roscarel in another tight count in the under 17s.
Harry Roscarel won best in finals for the 17s premiership team.
Alice Clark won the Jets' A grade netball best and fairest by eight votes from coach Sharnie McLean. Abbey Doyle was named most consistent, while Georgia McCormack won coach's award.
Andrea Fisher won A reserve best and fairest in their premiership year, with Jazmine Kite best in finals.
Marney Holt (B grade), Paige Brown (C grade) and Gabby Fairman (under 17) took out the other netball best and fairests.
