Wagga Touch Association president Marc Lawrence is looking forward to the start of another exciting premier league competition

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 26 2022 - 3:15am
Shayla Watson, Marc Lawrence and Holly Williams at the Wagga Touch Association Premier League launch on Thursday.

Wagga Touch Association president Marc Lawrence is looking forward to the start of the men's and women's premier league competition which is set to kick off on Tuesday night.

