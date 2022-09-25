GRAND final hero Adam Raso dedicated his Player of the Final award to his late grandmother, Lyn.
An emotional Raso revealed his grandmother passed during the week in the lead-up to the Pascoe Cup grand final.
The talented striker marked her passing with a sensational four-goal performance to lead Leeton United to a famous 6-3 upset of Hanwood.
"It's definitely a good performance," Raso said.
"This week my Nan passed away so I'm actually going to dedicate that to her."
In a remarkable twist of fate, Raso was not supposed to be playing in the grand final after originally receiving a 13-game suspension for an illegal tackle in the first game against Hanwood earlier in the year.
But Leeton successfully had the penalty reduced on appeal and the rest is now history.
Raso struggled to describe his season.
"Stop start. Frustrating. But to be here at the end with the boys, it's why we play isn't it," he said.
This all came in a season where he didn't actually pull on the boots for the first time until June.
But he said the remarkable finish made it all worthwhile.
"Definitely. I should have started the season off with the boys but it is what it is," he said.
"We're here now and I had to do what I can for the boys and that's it."
The Player of the Final win put an unwanted spotlight on Raso, who played down his heroics.
"It's a team effort," he said.
"There's a whole squad out there so this trophy, it's for everyone."
