Twenty-four of Wagga's best young footballers are heading to Albury this week to take on Sydney Swans Academy.
The inaugural girl's under 16 side will compete against some of the best junior footballers from across the state in the Super 24 Series.
AFL Riverina competition coordinator and team manager Dee Anderson said it was a surprise when she was asked to put together a team.
"We received an email from the Sydney Swans organiser that said would you guys be interested in putting under 16 girls youth team into the competition, the reason being is Giants don't have an under 16s so they had a spot to fill," Anderson said.
The decision was a "no brainer" for Anderson, who quickly went about contacting local coaches asking after their best players.
Turvey Park coach Brad Burkinshaw stepped up to lead the team and said the players were all very excited to participate.
Every player enthusiastically accepted their spot on the team, with the only exceptions being a few players who are on family trips over the school holidays.
Burkinshaw has been coaching Turvey Park junior girls for the past four years and said the growth across the competition has been phenomenal.
"The improvement of the competition has come along in leaps and bounds, it just keeps getting better and the kids are just enjoying it more," he said.
The duo said they have absolutely no idea what to expect for the team on Thursday, but aren't discrediting the girls before they arrive.
Burkinshaw is confident in the skills of his team, especially as the players have been able to move through the junior system for several years now.
"There's some really skilled girls that really can play, they wouldn't be out of place in a development squad like that (Sydney Swans Academy)," he said.
Anderson agrees, and has the utmost faith in the ability of the Riverina team to go against Swans Academy.
"Our girls are good," Anderson said.
"If they tried out for something like that (the academy) I have no doubt they'd make it, they just haven't had that opportunity," she said.
Anderson hopes that in future years AFL Riverina will be invited to participate in the competition again.
Every club in the Wagga and district youth girls competition is represented in the team except Temora.
Burkinshaw believes the large selection of clubs represented shows how high the standard of player is in the local competition.
Team selection
Amity Wood, Ruby Marchioni, Bree O'Reilly, Isabella Cooper, Isabella Stone (East Wagga Kooringal), Kaitlin Logan, Bridie Gregurke, McKenzie Brooker, Grace Gillespie (GGGM), Bridee Nimmo, Kassie Hiscock, Milla Burkinshaw, Philomena Grigg, Zoe Curry, Lily Chisholm, Majella Day (Turvey Park), Bella Nejman, Holly Roach (North Wagga), Millie Chisholm, Kate Harris, Imogen Bloomfield, Mikayla Bloomfield, Abbey Jolliffe (Collingullie). Emergencies: Clancy Ryan, Skylah Oliver.
