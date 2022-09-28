The Daily Advertiser

Riverina girls representative team to play Sydney Swans Academy

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
September 28 2022 - 6:00am
The inaugural Rivierna under 16s girls team will play Sydney Swans Academy in Albury this week in the Super 24 Series. Picture by Les Smith

Twenty-four of Wagga's best young footballers are heading to Albury this week to take on Sydney Swans Academy.

