Golden Wheelrace ready to go in Wagga this weekend

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 27 2022 - 7:15am, first published 4:30am
Wagga Cycling Club vice president Cameron Oke is excited for this weekend's Golden Wheelrace.

Wagga Cycling Club is gearing up for this weekend's Golden Wheelrace, with hopes crowd numbers will be strong thanks to the Gears and Beers festival the next day.

