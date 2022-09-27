Wagga Cycling Club is gearing up for this weekend's Golden Wheelrace, with hopes crowd numbers will be strong thanks to the Gears and Beers festival the next day.
After the event narrowly escaped cancellation due to low numbers in 2019, Wagga Cycling Club vice president Cameron Oke said the club is pleased with registrations.
Though officially registration for the event closed on Monday, Oke said the club was accepting late entries wishing to join the 115 strong cohort of riders.
The club moved into the new Multisport Cycling Complex earlier this year, and this weekend will be the first time members have raced on the new track.
Poor weather over recent weeks has prevented many evening training sessions from running, leaving some juniors feeling a bit apprehensive on the new banked course.
Oke said the weather has hindered local riders preparations, and as the first track competition of the season, it has been difficult to gauge riders abilities.
Despite disruptions to their preparations, Oke is positive there will be some outstanding performances on the day.
"We've got a substantial amount of juniors which is fantastic, from all over the place. Our youngest participant will be around five or six years old," Oke said.
"Those little young tackers are always wonderful to watch because they race on pure happiness."
Ones to watch include Dubbo-brothers Dylan and Kurt Eather, who Oke said will be a "buzz" to watch on the track before they take on Gears and Beers on Sunday.
Oke said by scheduling the event on the same weekend as Gears and Beers he hopes to showcase what Wagga cycling has available.
"With crowds and so many bikes around this weekend its going to be wonderful for people to come down and watch our youngsters race and just be a part of what Wagga's going to present this weekend," he said.
"The club is really hoping for big crowds, we've got 115 entrants, but we'd love to have three or 400 spectators."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
