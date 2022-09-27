The Daily Advertiser

East Wagga Kooringal re-sign Amy Coote as women's coach

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 27 2022 - 7:15am, first published 4:30am
Amy Coote has signed on to coach East Wagga Kooringal for the 2023 Southern NSW Womens football season. Picture by Les Smith

East Wagga Kooringal has re-signed 2022 women's coach Amy Coote for the 2023 season.

Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

