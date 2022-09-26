The Daily Advertiser
Radka Kahlefeldt wins Wagga Lake Run and Ride after Ironman withdrawal

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 26 2022 - 7:41am, first published 6:00am
Radka Kahlefeldt and brother-in-law Jared Kahlefeldt were the first woman and man to cross the finishing line of the Lake Run and Ride's 10 kilometre event. Picture by Madeline Begley

Local triathlete Radka Kahlefeldt came first in the annual Wagga Lake Run and Ride on Sunday in her first race since withdrawing from the Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii next month.

