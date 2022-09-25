The Daily Advertiser

Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco says his team did not deserve to let the Pascoe Cup grand final slip in 6-3 loss to Leeton United

MM
By Matt Malone
September 25 2022 - 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Referee Thomas Manton issues a yellow card to Hanwood's Daniel Johnson in the first half of Sunday's Pascoe Cup grand final. Picture by Les Smith

HANWOOD coach Jason Bertacco believes Sunday's grand final loss was not one his team deserved.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.