HANWOOD coach Jason Bertacco believes Sunday's grand final loss was not one his team deserved.
While it was sweet success for Leeton at Equex Centre on Sunday night, it was an agonising defeat for Hanwood.
Hanwood looked invincible late in the first half as they stormed to a 3-0 lead and had midfield guns Josh de Rossi and Andy Gamble firing on all cylinders.
But the minor premiers let Leeton back into the contest and it was a mistake that paid the ultimate price for as their arch-rivals produced a comeback for the ages and took a 6-3 extra-time win.
It was Hanwood's first loss since the 2020 grand final defeat, after cruising through the last two regular seasons undefeated.
COVID robbed them of a chance at the title last year and on Sunday night it was Leeton.
Bertacco was left to rue his team's second half.
"We played for 45 minutes," Bertacco said.
"We played our normal style in the first half and then after that we went away from it all and played into their hands. All the silly free kicks, throw ins, bla bla bla, it played into their hands.
"The boys don't deserve that result for all the effort they've put in this year but it's just one of those things."
Bertacco believes Hanwood fell into Leeton's trap in the second half as they upped the ante physically after the break.
"I think we just fell into their trap," he said.
"They came out a lot more physical in that second half and we fell into that. We were giving away cheap free kicks and just invited them into the game."
