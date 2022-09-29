The Daily Advertiser

Temora rugby league reflects on Liam Martin ahead of NRL grand final

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
September 29 2022 - 4:30am
A 14-year-old Liam Martin playing for Temora. He will run out for Penrith this Sunday in his third consecutive NRL grand final appearance. Picture supplied.

From undersized in Temora to unstoppable in Penrith, Liam Martin has worked hard to secure his position in the Panthers' team ahead of this weekend's NRL grand final, however it's not his football skills that his junior mentors remember, but his attitude.

