A crowd of over 200 people were on hand to welcome the return of the Golden Wheel on Saturday, with the event being held for the first time at the new Multisport Cycling Complex.
Wagga Wagga Cycling Club vice president Cameron Oke was thrilled with how the event went, with some fantastic action on the track throughout the afternoon and into the evening.
"The weather gods were sort of on our side," Oke said.
"We had some fantastic racing, the crowds were great and as a club it couldn't have gone any better for us."
With 115 entries including eight who nominated on the day, Oke was pleased with the rider numbers including the amount of juniors who were participating.
"There was quite a few juniors with more then what we had in the seniors actually," he said.
"They're our future, but it was just great to have kids not only just from Wagga enter, but some from Canberra and also some young kids from Shepparton.
"So they made the trip up which was fantastic."
The final event of the night was the Golden Wheel, with Dubbo's Kurt Eather taking out the event in a thrilling finish.
"Kurt Eather took out the Golden Wheel and he is just a phenomenal rider and a class act," Oke said.
"He demonstrated how quick elite track cyclists can be and he had a lot of work to do.
"Kurt and his brother Dylan were the scratch markers and they worked incredibly hard.
"Kurt just rolled David Deitz on the line by probably just a few inches."
In the women's race, Vikings Cycling Club's Peta Brill took out the honour with a fantastic ride in the final.
"Peta worked really hard with the girls in her group," Oke said.
"She was just too strong and was able to take the win in the women's."
The Eather's have been supporting the event for a number of years, with Oke said it was great for Kurt and Dylan to return to compete as senior riders and for Kurt to take out his first Golden Wheel.
"Kurt and his family have been supporting the Golden Wheel ever since they were juniors in U11's," he said.
There was also quite a few solid performances from local riders with Wagga's Luke Nixon returning from a break to finish third in the Golden Wheel.
"Luke Nixon was obviously one that I backed to go really well and he ended up getting third," Oke said.
"He just didn't have the speed of what Kurt had, but he showed that he's not too far behind him."
There was also some strong performances in the juniors classes with some Wagga Cycling Club members making the most of their home track advantage.
"Sydney Chittenden in the U17s boys was always in the top five," Oke said.
"The Behnke twins (Angus and Hunter) they had some really great races and they are only getting better.
"It's great to see that those boys are slowly moving up the food chain and that all of their training is really paying off.
"In the U15s women's, Lexie Phillips really dominated the keirin's and the scratch race, so she is definitely looking good to to take home lots of state medals.
"So that's going to be exciting for her.
"In the U15s boys, Rhys Thomas and Will Peace were fighting it out at the top of the food chain.
"It is great for the club to see two young boys who didn't have such a great year last year, but have definitely started to enjoy the fruits of their labour this year."
With so many juniors competing in the races throughout the afternoon, Oke says it shows the cycling is in a really good position at the moment.
"It was quite a positive event," he said.
"There was big smiles from a lot of our young kids and out of the 115 entries, 75 of them were juniors.
"The club and cycling as a whole for kids is really looking up."
