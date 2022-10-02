The Daily Advertiser
Photos

The Golden Wheel returned on Saturday with Dubbo's Kurt Eather taking out the title after a thrilling final

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated October 2 2022 - 8:46am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neo Cycling Club's Isobel Prince and Wagga Cycling Club's Chelsea Gillanders race towards the finish line. Picture by Les Smith

A crowd of over 200 people were on hand to welcome the return of the Golden Wheel on Saturday, with the event being held for the first time at the new Multisport Cycling Complex.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.