Albury based trainer Mitchell Beer claimed a double at Narrandera with Scarlet Prince and My Bold Boy taking victories

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 2 2022 - 9:00am
Scarlet Prince, with Richard Bensley on board, takes out the Leone Vrieling Memorial Cup in Narrandera on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith

The Mitchell Beer trained Scarlet Prince continued his recent good form taking out the Leone Vrieling Memorial Cup (1600m) at Narrandera Race Club on Sunday.

