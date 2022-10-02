The Mitchell Beer trained Scarlet Prince continued his recent good form taking out the Leone Vrieling Memorial Cup (1600m) at Narrandera Race Club on Sunday.
Ridden by Richard Bensley, Scarlet Prince ($2.20) finished strongly to beat home a late charging Tullys Gold ($3.50) trained by Craig Weeding.
Scarlet Prince jumped out behind Nieces And Nephews ($3.10) and followed him the majority of the trip before going wide on the turn into the straight and powering home.
Bensley was pleased with the effort and told Sky Racing after the race that the gelding looks promising.
"The leaders wanted to get away from the fence and find a better part of the track," Bensley said.
"Yeah good effort, promising horse."
It was a good day for Beer, with My Bold Boy ($1.85) ridden by Jason Lyon taking out the Auswild and Broad Accountants Benchmark Handicap (1000m) earlier in the day ahead of Galaxy Force ($6) and Malabar Jack ($5.50).
It was Lyon's fourth winner of the week after he combined earlier in the week with Beer for a win in Narrandera on Monday onboard My Bold Boy with him also taking a double at the Wagga Picnic Races at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Saturday.
The first race of the day the Leeton Toyota Country Boosted Maiden Plate went the way of Diamond Carat ($3.40) with Wagga jockey Michael Travers on board.
Travers led home Starspangled Texan ($2.45) with Golden River Gift ($5.50) in third.
It was a day for short-priced favourites with the Sunshine Drycleaners Narrandera Class 1 & Maiden Plate going to the Nick Olive trained Snappy Jim ($1.85) with Billy Owen on board.
Owen led home My Rock Singa ($16) in second and I am Richenuff ($7) in third.
Owen also was on board the Darryl Rolfe trained Design Artist ($6.50) who took out the Bendigo Bank Narrandera Benchmark Handicap (1200m).
The Scott Spackman trained Smokin' Cod ($2) took out the third race of the day with Wagga apprentice jockey Molly Bourke on board.
The fourth race of the afternoon went to the Andrew Dale trained Shooting for Stars ($2.50) with Jack Martin on board.
The last race of the card went to the Barry Wall trained Deshawn ($2.60) with Teighan Worsnop on board the six year old gelding to take out the Watkins Funerals Narrandera and Leeton Country Boosted Benchmark Handicap (1400m).
Originally supposed to be in Cootamundra, Narrandera came to the rescue once more after accepting a request from Racing NSW to hold the event.
Although having fantastic conditions, there was an unfortunate small crowd to watch the eight race card.
