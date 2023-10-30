New faces join the Hawks but Coote is here to stay

There was never any doubt she'd be back as East Wagga-Kooringal signs Amy Coote as their 2024 senior women's coach.
Saying she'll stay for as long as the club will have her, the experienced coach has had good numbers attending their early pre-season sessions.
Expecting changes in the squad from last season, Coote said instilling the right culture in the group will be important moving forward.
"We have lost quite a few but we have good strong numbers," Coote said.
"We have lost Keely Bloomfield, a very strong midfielder and even an all rounder in the back line.
"We are on the hunt for some experienced players, but I have no doubts in the girls that we do have on the field.
"A lot of the netballers have come back on board again too."
Fresh off their Farrer League season, Coote said there's an advantage in pulling netballers into their football side.
Having spent so much time together on court she said they come into the football side with existing chemistry.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
With new players to shape into the team she'd like to field, Coote said it's an important opportunity to build a good culture in the team.
"I do have a few new girls in the squad so we just need to embed that culture into them and hopefully they get the same hunger as the girls that have been around for a couple of years," Coote said.
"Culture is very important without that you're not going to get the ultimate goal.
"The preference with the girls is that we don't want to just be playing with each other, we want to be playing for each other."
Narrowly missing out on a grand final berth last season, Coote said her goal remains to make it all the way to the end of the season.
"I think everyone's got the same dream, the ultimate goal is to win a flag and I would like to be the first female coach in the Riverina to get it," she said.
"It would be very good but it takes more than just a coach to win a flag and we need to get all the girls on board."
Following the announcement the women's season will be extended, Coote is excited for what that means for players.
"It'd be great for the girls, it seems that every year by the time the girls get the hang of it, the season's over," she said.
"I find that the girls get better and better as the weeks go on and playing the eight games, it's going to help them, give them more opportunities."
East Wagga-Kooringal have begun their preseason ahead of the February season start.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.