The Daily Advertiser
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Lions kick off their off-season recruitment with the return of Menzies

MM
By Matt Malone
November 28 2023 - 11:00am
Frazer Menzies in action for New England Nomads this year. Picture by Northern Daily Leader
GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong will be boosted by the return of Frazer Menzies next season.

