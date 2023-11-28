Lions kick off their off-season recruitment with the return of Menzies

GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong will be boosted by the return of Frazer Menzies next season.
The Lions junior returns home after three seasons with New England Nomads in the AFL North West competition.
Menzies set the competition alight, winning the past two leading goalkicker titles. He kicked 70 goals from 12 games this year after 43 goals from nine games in 2022.
He only managed the nine games in the Nomads' 2022 premiership year due to a broken leg, forcing him to miss the grand final success.
The Nomads bowed out in the preliminary final this year.
Prior to his stint at New England, Menzies had previously played primarily in defence and through the midfield but his return will now give GGGM coach Sam Martyn options.
Menzies was last at GGGM through the AFL Riverina Championship and played 15 senior games during the 2018 season, when still eligible for under 17.5s.
Menzies is the Lions' first signing after their preliminary final exit this season.
Kai Watts is the club's only departure to this point.
