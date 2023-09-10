A remarkable 41-point turnaround in a thrilling preliminary final saw Turvey Park secure their spot in the Riverina League grand final.
The Bulldogs trailed by as much as 39-points halfway through the third term against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong but then kicked eight of the last nine goals to clinch an unlikely two-point win.
It was a spectacular comeback in a big game and in addition to a lot of guts and heart, Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi believed an uplift in performance in the midfield led to the victory.
"Certainly at halftime I put it on the midfield as I thought they were being badly beaten," Mazzocchi said.
"It's our biggest weapon and I thought we were being really badly beaten, I put it on them and they certainly lifted.
"I felt like the third quarter wasn't a massive uplift, we came back and probably levelled them in all areas in the third quarter and slightly got a bit of momentum.
"But then certainly in the last quarter was where they got on top and they really started to win clearances.
"There was a lot of individual moments in that last quarter and I think it was our fitness as much as anything in the end.
"I know Ganmain copped some injuries too which doesn't help with your rotations and I think at the end of the day that definitely counted because we were still running on top of the ground and it just looked like Ganmain started to stop a little bit.
"Our fitness was really good and we got a bit lucky that Ganmain copped a few injuries then it was a lot of heart and just some good individual moments really."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The Lions had control of the going early and went into quarter time with a 14-point lead after kicking the only two goals of the opening term.
Jack McCaig then further extended the Lions' lead early in the second quarter before Ethan Weidemann was able to finally kick the Bulldogs first goal of the game.
GGGM however responded strongly and then kicked four of the next five goals to head into halftime with a 26-point lead.
Goals to Matt Hamblin and McCaig at the start of the third opened up a game-high 39-point lead for the Lions before the comeback started for the Bulldogs.
Weidemann and Joel Peters started the revival at the end of the third quarter and when Brad Ashcroft kicked his first early in the fourth term the margin was back to 21 points.
Lachlan Leary and Hayden Smith then both kicked truly to reduce the margin back to 10 before Seb Hamblin replied for the Lions.
Hamblin then looked to have his second just minutes later however it was ruled to have hit the post and the Bulldogs then transitioned the ball down the field where Harry Stapleton kicked a long bomb to bring the margin back to 10 again.
Peters calmly slotted his second minutes later and then it was Ashcroft who kicked the sealer to lead the Bulldogs to the grand final.
Mazzocchi has achieved a lot in his football career as a player and coach and said that the victory was right up there with his best moments he's experienced.
"It's massive," he said.
"I mean I would still have my premierships above this but to be that far down in such a big game and to have so many individuals that just weren't playing well.
"For them to then turn that around it's just an amazing achievement and it's a really, really good win.
"But you are always mindful of we want to go one more, we want to take this momentum and that second half of footy we want to carry that through and make sure we start that way next week."
Full Time
Turvey Park 0.1 3.4 5.5 11.6 (72)
GGGM 2.3 7.6 9.8 10.10 (70)
GOALS: Turvey Park: E.Weidemann 2, J.Peters 2, B.Ashcroft 2, L.Fellows 1, C.Dooley 1, H.Stapleton 1, H.Smith 1, L.Leary 1; GGGM: J.McCaig 3, J.olsson 1, J.Taylor 1, J.Connolly 1, M.Hamblin 1, D.Foley 1, C.Krebser 1, S.Hamblin 1
BEST: Turvey Park: A.Forato, L.Mazzocchi, C.Dooley, J.Peters, J.Ashcroft, E.Weidemann; GGGM: T.Quinn, M.Hamblin, K.Mahon, J.Sase, J.McCaig, Z.Burhop
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.