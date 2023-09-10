The Daily Advertiser
A remarkable 41-point turnaround saw Turvey Park secure their spot in the Riverina League grand final.

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated September 10 2023 - 7:24pm, first published 7:05pm
The Bulldogs celebrate a second-term goal from Ethan Weidemann in their preliminary final clash against GGGM. Picture by Ash Smith
The Bulldogs celebrate a second-term goal from Ethan Weidemann in their preliminary final clash against GGGM. Picture by Ash Smith

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

