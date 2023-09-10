Kangaroos bounce back to book in grand final berth

The Kangaroos defensive pressure returned to ensure their passage through to the Group Nine leaguetag grand final.
After suffering their first loss of the season in last week's major semi-final, the Wagga club earned another shot at Temora as they chase their first title since the inaugural season in 2008.
Kangaroos were able to hold Brothers scoreless in the preliminary final at Twickenham on Sunday.
Coach Paul Watson thought it was the key for their 12-0 victory.
"In the first half we were still very flat but our halves got us going a bit, in the second half we got a bit more of a run, but the defence was probably the big improvement.
"To keep them to zero when they've got some talented, fast players was really good."
READ MORE
Now he's looking for more of the same in the grand final.
"We still didn't play as good we would have liked to but I'm just thrilled for the girls to get the win and get through to the grand final," Watson said.
"It's been the target all season and we're there now and just have to make a mess of it."
Both teams struggled to create chances in the first half but Kangaroos were able to pick up some momentum as they scored after the siren.
Jorja Pinney was to take a cross-field kick from Shayla Watson before racing past the Brothers defence to give her side a 4-0 lead at the break.
It was something the coach thought really helped Kangaroos.
"I felt we were going well in the first half but just couldn't get points," Watson said.
"To score on the siren was a huge relief and it was a big momentum swing."
Kangaroos scored off another kick to double their lead after regathering the ball before finding Molly Moorby in space on the wing with 19 minutes to play.
Lauren Jolliffe then put Gelske Vanderland over to seal the victory with seven minutes to play.
Needing to capitalise on their kicking game was something Watson thought was testament to the Brothers defence.
"Sometimes you have to kick from behind and hope for the best," he said.
"It's a testament to how the defence has been in the whole competition.
"I'll take the tries whichever way we can get them."
However Brothers struggled to create opportunities to see their season fall short of an 11th grand final appearance.
Instead Watson hopes to see another improved effort to get the better of Temora in the grand final.
"Temora are the best team in the competition and they proved that last week so they deserve to be favourites," he said.
"They are a fantastic team so we're going to be up against it but we are there with a chance so hopefully we turn up the right attitude and we will see who wins at the end of the day."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.