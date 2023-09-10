The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Kangaroos bounce back to book in grand final berth

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 11 2023 - 8:12am, first published September 10 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Kangaroos defensive pressure returned to ensure their passage through to the Group Nine leaguetag grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.