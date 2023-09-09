Osborne is one step closer to fulfilling its grand final redemption fairytale after stunning reigning premiers Holbrook by 60 points and booking a spot in the Hume League decider.
The Tigers took control of the semi-final at Walbundrie early to boot seven unanswered goals in the first quarter, with the Brookers breaking through with their first major in the second term.
The minor premiers were able to capitalise on their strong lead throughout, with the score reading 14.9 (93) to 4.9 (33) at the final siren.
After the heartbreak of last season's grand final loss to the Brookers, Tigers' coach Joel Mackie admitted his side is determined to go one better.
"You have to enjoy this moment, it's a good achievement, but we know as a group that it doesn't get you anything except an opportunity," he said.
"We learnt the hard way last year, which is how footy goes, but it's a new year, new group, and we're hungrier than ever to give ourselves a chance and hopefully take it all the way.
"There's fire in the belly every year, but it's just a bit harder after a disappointing loss.
"We now just have to look after ourselves, hit the track and do everything we can to give ourselves the best chance in two weeks' time."
Jamie Parr booted four goals for the victors in his second senior match for the season, while George Alexander finished the game with three.
Daniel O'Connell, Sam Livingstone and Charlie Douglas were among the best for the Tigers, while Cooper Walsh, Raven Joliffe and Luke Carman fought hard for the Brookers.
Luke Gestier made the biggest impact on the scoreboard for Holbrook to boot two of its four goals, with Andrew Mackinlay and Andy Wettenhall also landing one each.
Mackie admitted he was pleased with the way his side approached the game.
"We really rate Holbrook as a team," he said.
"As a group, we knew where we were falling away throughout the year, we just needed to bring some more players back on the park and to have our structures the way we wanted them to be and to see how we wanted to play.
"I couldn't be prouder of how the group executed what we've been talking about for the last two weeks.
"Now it just gives us a chance to play in a grand final."
The Brookers aren't out of flag contention yet and will get another shot in next week's preliminary final.
