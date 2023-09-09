HEATH Russell and Brad Aiken etched their names into Farrer League and The Rock-Yerong Creek history on Saturday.
A three-year mission to return the Magpies to the top of the Farrer League was complete when they edged out Northern Jets by seven points in the grand final.
They join an exclusive club of premiership coaches at TRYC but also become the first co-coaching partnership to win a Farrer League flag.
Aiken originally signed on to coach TRYC in 2020 solo, but the season never eventuated due to COVID.
He went again in 2021 but by then had added Russell as his coaching partner.
"I'm super proud, because I asked Heath three years ago to help me, I wasn't blind of the fact of what he could bring to the footy club and how he could help me and what we could build together," Aiken said.
"Some people say things like that don't work but it's definitely worked for us."
Given Aiken's profile within the Farrer League and AFL Riverina, Russell at times, externally, has been the forgotten man of the Magpies' coaching set-up.
He gets it. He's coaching alongside arguably the most recognisable face and name in Farrer League history. A four-time Gerald Clear Medallist and six time premiership player at Collingullie. It's often the source of a laugh between the pair.
Russell, a two-time premiership coach at Goulburn and a member of Narrandera's 2012 Riverina League flag, moved back to the region in 2017 and was happy to go to work with Aiken at the Magpies.
"Brad and I worked together at the Giants (Academy) but, really, he took a punt on me," Russell explains.
"I'm not a big name, I was an okay footy player, I wasn't a superstar but I really loved the coaching and I got into it so Brad took a punt as a partnership, because there is risks with it that maybe we don't have the same philosophies and ideas but I'm being 100 per cent genuine, we've never had an argument, we've never disagreed with anything, if Brad raises something, let's do it, if I do it, it's the same."
Well, the rest now is history.
The pair, different in so many ways, come together to form the perfect coaching partnership.
But not only that but the pair now consider themselves great mates. Not only them but their families too.
"On field, it's been terrific but further to that, off field, I've got a really good mate," Russell said.
"A guy who I didn't know 10 years ago when I played against him in a flag. I was a little skinny black winger out there and he didn't know who I was.
"Now I genuinely have a mate for life and my wife and Brad's wife and the kids, that's what's footy's about.
"It's about connections and we've got one for life now."
Not only have they formed a close connection but they will be forever known as the men who led the Magpies back to the promised land.
Aiken said the pair were pleased to play their part.
"We're just proud for the community for all the hard work everyone has put in over the last three years," he said.
"For them to get reward for effort, Heath and I have put in a lot of work behind the scenes as well and for us to get a bit of reward for effort is nice.
"It's about the players though, the players work so hard and they give us everything.
"We've got seven blokes who travel down every week, five hours at a time, for them to keep fronting up and play the footy they've been playing, keep believing in the process and again, they're coming back next year so it just shows what we're providing as coaches but what the club provides them and Luppo explained that when he won the medal.
"We're super proud of them and the local boys, they've bought in as well, I always told the local boys that they would be the difference and some of them today were.
"Obviously Stevo (Mitch Stephenson) had a big last quarter, I thought Aiden Ridley was sensational today, Will Adams had good moments, Cody Cool at different times stood up, it was just pleasing to see those young blokes come through and get reward for their efforts."
