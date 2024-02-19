Hoppers boost backline with addition of star AFL Sydney defender

Coolamon have signed star AFL Sydney defender Tim Coenen for the upcoming Riverina League season.
Coenen is coming off a stellar 2023 season which saw him named at centre half back in the AFL Sydney Team of the Year and he also won the best and fairest medal at St George.
After spending the past eight seasons with the Dragons, Coenen was looking forward to a new challenge at Kindra Park in the Riverina League.
"Yeah it's very exciting," Coenen said.
"I'm very grateful for the opportunity to come down and play some country footy and see what it's about."
Coenen said that he was excited to get his first taste of country footy and that played a key role in his decision to sign with the Hoppers.
"The last three years we've been lucky enough to have a trial game against Coolamon," he said.
"I've loved what they are all about on and off the field and just that community element to it, then people coming to watch your games as well and another challenge.
"I'm keen to see how it all pans out.
"With a new coach it brings a different energy to a squad and I'm very excited to be a part of the group and see what we can achieve throughout the year."
The star defender's signing is a huge coup for the Hoppers and coach Gavin McMahon was rapt to have Coenen onboard for the upcoming season.
"Timmy is a lovely fella and he's an outstanding footballer," McMahon said.
"He's known a little bit about Coolamon over the years by playing trial games against us so it's all worked out well and we are pretty excited."
McMahon said there were a few factors at play that led to Coenen's signing including the star defenders desire to play some country footy.
"There was just some initial contacts through connections," he said.
"It was a bit of a timing thing, he'd always wanted to come and play some country footy and experience it.
"Then the stage of our refresh here at Coolamon, we were looking for a couple of key posts to build around, it just sort of worked out for us both."
Coenen will continue to live in Sydney and McMahon noted that he will continue to train with the Dragons before commuting to the Riverina for games.
The Hoppers were at times light on in defence last season and McMahon said it was great they could add a quality player to bolster their stocks down back.
"Tim is a good size, athletic and intercept marker," he said.
"He's a super fit fella and he loves to run so all his strengths and assets will really suit footy down here and definitely suit the Hoppers.
"He'll be a great leader for some of our younger emerging backman as well, that was one of the key reasons.
"A key backman was a part of our recruiting strategy, the key piece was to obviously develop the boys that we've got and keep nurturing the talent we have.
"The next one was to get a ruckman which we did with big Leddy (Adian Ledson) then the next priority was a key forward or back for us.
"We've ticked off the next part of the strategy which has been really nice."
McMahon has highlighted the importance of nurturing the talent they've already got at the Hoppers during the pre-season and as a result Coenen is only the third recruit the Hoppers have signed over the off-season.
Coenen and Ledson will fill crucial roles in the side while the Hoppers have also welcomed back Ash Hard to Kindra Park who has spent the past few seasons with East Wagga-Kooringal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.