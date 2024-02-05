Thunder move four-ward with plenty of new faces at the club

Albury's ambitions to become a genuine premiership threat have been boosted with four new faces arriving on the border.
The Thunder are looking to get back to the heights that saw them win three straight Group Nine premierships.
They've brought in a halfback from New Zealand and a second rower from England as well a front rower and a centre with links to Group 20 club Griffith Black and Whites.
Thunder president Neville Stratton believes it bodes well for the club and their chances this season.
"I believe we will be a bit stronger than last year," Stratton said.
"Our aim is to go up and that's what we want to continue doing."
Stratton hopes Sam Lulia will be the answer to the club's long-term halves issue.
He joins the Thunder after a number of years with Mangere East in the Fox Premiership, including being part of premiership success.
He's also a premiership winner with Altona in the Storm Premiership.
Albury have struggled to find the right person to direct the team around the field.
Lulia's experience is something Stratton believes will be a big boost to their chances.
"He comes with a very good reputation, played under some good coaches including Steve Price and did some training with the Warriors," he said.
"He's been highly recommended."
Ben Lee is originally from Bradford but has spent the last two years with Group 21 club Aberdeen.
The recent arrival has already impressed at training.
Tumanme Turaganivalu was someone Albury were looking to bring to the club last year but he had already committed to Black and Whites.
He played representative football in Griffith however with his links to Thunder reserve grade coach Etu Uaisele, after moving to Albury for work the Thunder were quick to link up with the imposing front rower.
"He's very tough and a very good footballer so we're very pleased to get him on board," Stratton said.
Stratton believes he will be an ideal replacement for Sam Collins, who has moved to Adelaide.
Andrew Bonetti has also arrived at the club from Queanbeyan Kangaroos.
Originally from Griffith, Stratton hopes Bonetti, who is the nephew of former Roosters hooker Simon Bonetti, will be an ideal replacement for Ty Fletcher.
Fletcher has won the club's last two best and fairest awards but has made the move to Central Newcastle.
Stratton admitted it is a big to the side.
"He's won the last two best and fairest but I'm hoping this bloke can fill his shoes," he said.
"He's a very talented footballer and is only 22."
Albury went back-to-back-to-back in 2012, 2013 and 2014.
However they've struggled to make a real impact since then.
After limping into fifth place last year, Stratton believes having a more settled core this time around in Justin Carney's second year at the club will be a big boost.
"There's a good, new, young committee and everything is going along well," he said.
"There's a lot of new blokes training.
"Like every club you turn them over a bit but I'm very impressed."
