The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Luke Lawrence has signed with SANFL club North Adelaide for 2024

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 9 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Luke Lawrence is excited to be taking on a new challenge after signing with North Adelaide for next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.