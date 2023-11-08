The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Temora defeat Griffith to win under 16 girls Wagga Super 7s

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated November 8 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 11:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been a big end to the union season for Temora's under 16s following their second gala win since the end of the winter competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.