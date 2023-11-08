It's been a big end to the union season for Temora's under 16s following their second gala win since the end of the winter competition.
Going through ACT Brumbies Super 7s competition undefeated on Sunday, the Tuskers made the most of their time in Wagga.
Coach Tim Curry said with players spending so much time playing football across a range of codes their skill sets are improving fantastically.
"They've been playing all sorts of football together for a few years now," Curry said.
"They go to school together mostly, play a lot of football together on the weekend varying between league tag and rugby union.
"They had a really good day, I think they only let in a couple of tries, they scored a lot.
"They've been doing really well, since the end of the season this is their second sevens rugby tournament that they've been to and similar result, they won that one as well."
Curry said the side was very pleased with the girl's wins, especially over Griffith.
With a healthy rivalry building between the clubs, he said their final game of the day, a 29-0 win over Griffith, was particularly nice.
"It's usually Temora and Griffith who are fighting out in the finals each year, so it's a bit of a grudge match," he said.
"There's no malice or anything, it's always a good competition between us and them."
Pleased not only with his team's display of skills, Curry said their on-field communication was integral to the win.
"Their support in their communication on the field is outstanding, and I think that just comes from being good mates and having fun out there really," he said.
"They've obviously been working on their football skills, we like to play a very open type of rugby with a lot of running.
"Where a lot of other teams might be a little bit slower, we've got some pretty fast girls and we like to throw the ball around and play some entertaining sort of football."
Curry said the side has no more tournaments ahead of them for 2023, finishing the year on a high.
The players will now shift their focus to summer touch football competitions.
