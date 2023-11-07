Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn is pleased with how things are tracking ahead of next season as the Lions look to bounce back from a shattering preliminary final exit.
Kai Watts moving to Osborne has been the only departure so far for the Lions and Martyn said he was happy with how the list retention was progressing.
"Yeah it's really good," Martyn said.
"The majority of the list has signed on which is great and once you lock that core in it's now about seeing who can help us and who can fill those particular roles that we might be lacking a bit of depth in.
"But we also want to promote our juniors and give them every opportunity to play first grade footy and make sure their development is on the right path.
"From a list standpoint I couldn't be happier and we are just looking at ways we can get better now."
Martyn said that the Lions weren't lacking anything in particular in their side but noted that some added midfield depth would be on top of their recruitment wish list.
"Obviously you want to bring the best talent you possibly can in," he said.
"If there is someone available that we think is a real A-List player regardless of position I think we try and bring them in.
"Ideally I think most clubs around the competition would be after a really good midfielder and we are of the same opinion.
"We'd love to just boost that midfield brigade and obviously we want to have a few different looks we can give opposition teams.
"Finding another midfielder to compliment what we've got would be really beneficial to us."
The Lions season ended in devastation after they were defeated in a thrilling preliminary final by eventual premiers Turvey Park.
Martyn believed that the hurt from that day would be used as big motivator coming in to the upcoming pre-season.
"I think there's a real sense of optimism going forward," he said.
"Understanding that we were bitterly disappointed with the way the season ended.
"We obviously believed that we put ourselves in the box seat to win that game and we definitely believed that we could go all the way.
"Our performance especially in that first half of that prelim showed that we ultimately could've been the best side in the competition.
"We had to lick our wounds in that second half and I guess it's going to be a real driver and motivator for the playing group more than anything.
"The boys off their own accord have started running and driving each other to get better and make sure they don't feel that hurt and disappointment again.
"I think optimism is the best word to use and we are extremely excited I think to make amends for the way that we ended things."
