The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn is pleased with how things are tracking ahead of next season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 7 2023 - 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn is pleased with how things are tracking ahead of next season as the Lions look to bounce back from a shattering preliminary final exit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.