An undermanned Kildare Catholic College have had a convincing win over Wagga High School in the second round of the schools open rugby union competition.
Defeating Wagga High 38-14, Kildare coach Kieran Udy said he'd anticipated his side would get a win, but was impressed by the margin.
With several key players unavailable and numbers so low they didn't have substitutes, Udy said the team stood up well to the challenge.
"We had a few key players out again so no subs, but the boys played well, there were a couple of stand outs but most of the players played reasonably well, and it was definitely a big improvement from last week," Udy said.
"We have about two players that know anything about union and the rest play league or AFL, so we're quite happy with them.
"We thought we'd probably win, but not by that margin.
"A couple of the league players played last year, but they're doing much better."
Udy said the boys were clearing well and credited the backs for creating good opportunities.
"Riley is actually a union player, and he's fantastic, he's our captain and he's brilliant," Udy said.
Udy said those who do play union regularly have stepped up well to help their teammates perform.
"The new boys are going not too bad, they're starting to get the rules, but there were a few penalties for off-sides and things like that," he said.
"They're starting to pick it up."
With a must win game against Kooringal High School next week, Udy is confident they can book themselves a spot in the final with a good performance.
Across the other boys game Kooringal High School handed a massive loss to Mater Dei Catholic College 38-14.
In the girls competition Kildare had a confident 30-5 win over Mater Dei, while Wagga High defeated the Mount Austin-Kooringal combined side 17-5.
Next week's pool games will finalise the ladder positions ahead of the final.
