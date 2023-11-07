The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Osborne grand final hero Hayden Armstrong returns to AFL Canberra

MM
By Matt Malone
November 7 2023 - 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayden Armstrong celebrates his premiership with Osborne back in September. Picture by Mark Jesser
Hayden Armstrong celebrates his premiership with Osborne back in September. Picture by Mark Jesser

OSBORNE grand final hero Hayden Armstrong is set to return to AFL Canberra next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.