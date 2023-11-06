Wagga's Toby Popple admitted that it was a huge shock to earn selection in the Wheelchair AFL National Championships All-Australian team.
Having never played the game prior to the national championships, Popple said it was both an honour and a surprise to earn selection in the prestigious team.
"Yeah it's a massive honour," Popple said.
"I was very, very shocked to be named in the team as it was my first time down there playing.
"I'm still learning the sport and I've played four days of it now and I still have no idea what I'm doing.
"But it's a massive honour to be named there."
There were four members of the NSW-ACT side that hadn't played the game competitively prior to the championships and Popple felt that the Rolling Rams made some solid progress over the four days of competition.
"We got there slowly," he said.
"I think myself and the whole team built into the tournament quite nicely by the end of it by making the div two grand final.
"By the end of it the team gelled pretty well but there was still a few things we were unsure of.
"A lot of the other teams down there had a lot of training together as a unit and we didn't.
"We had one session the day before the tournament started which makes it a bit difficult."
Popple was trialled in all areas of the ground during the championships but he said that he found his home in the forward line.
"I started off in the backs," he said.
"I had half a game in the centre then I ended up in the forwards and I think I played the last five games up forward.
"I ended up getting the division two most goals so that was pretty cool."
Popple wasn't the only local player in the Rolling Rams team and he praised the performances of Zac Carl and Aaron McCarthy.
"Zac Carl was amazing as always in the chair," he said.
"He played centre for the majority of the tournament and he was just electric out there.
"Aaron McCarthy from the The Rock was also there and he picked up best and fairest for NSW.
"He played as a defender most of the time and he was awesome, he's great in a chair and it's awesome to play alongside him and Zac."
Having enjoyed the experience of playing wheelchair AFL, Popple said that he was hoping to bring the sport to Wagga in the not too distant future.
"We are looking at trying to build a more wheelchair based roster in Wagga," he said.
"At the minute we have wheelchair basketball and we are going to try and bring wheelchair AFL and rugby league into the mix as well.
"Try and rotate it through and build a culture for everyone."
While elated with his selection in the All-Australian team, Popple over the weekend also had to deal with the disappointing news that the Wheelaroos upcoming tour of the United States had been postponed.
Popple was recently selected in the train-on squad for the Wheelaroos and he admitted that it was difficult to come to terms with the fact the tour had been dropped.
"I'm absolutely shattered that the Wheelaroos couldn't get over to Vegas," he said.
"A few things fell through on the US side so that one's postponed.
"We are trying to get together and they are looking at doing something possibly early next year.
"Hopefully we can get together and have a run at least."
Canberra Region Rugby League are hosting a come and try event this Saturday at PCYC from 12-4pm and Popple was encouraging people to give the sport a go.
"They are holding an event and there will be a small game on as well as a come and try," he said.
"If anyone is free then come and jump in a chair."
