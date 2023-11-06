Incoming Wagga City Wanderers coach Andy Heller is feeling confident for the 2024 season as he looks to formalise his squad.
Expecting turnover as new coaching staff stepped into the club, Heller said he's been impressed with the talent on display at the two trials he's run so far.
With an open training pencilled in for this weekend, he said he's looking to have the squad near finalised in the next week.
It won't be without change though.
Understanding the transient nature of Wagga as a city, Heller wants to maintain flexibility over the coming months for players who may arrive in the region.
"I probably want to be 80 or 90 per cent there by next week, and I think we're kind of close to that," Heller said.
"You always need to make sure you leave room for players that come in late or move to town.
"We are a town where you have people coming in the new year and I don't want to be so prescriptive that we're not able to add players last minute that need to be considered.
"Their inability to live in Wagga by the second week of November shouldn't really be a hindrance to play at the top level."
Though expecting to lose players, Heller said the strength in the young players coming through the Wanderers system has him optimistic for the coming year.
Anticipating a 30+ man squad across the first and 23s grade, he'd like to see players have the opportunity to move into the top side if deserved.
"You need a strong 30-, 32-man squad across the two sides for you to be able to have a strong season," he said.
"The 18s are obviously a very strong group and looking at our side we have a young team but a very, very strong one.
"I suppose we've got to have a large squad available to play the play 23s and first grade, and we need to make sure that there's the right balance of age and experience and quality and that youthful exuberance."
While there's plenty of young talent coming through, there's a few stalwarts Heller is keen to hold onto.
Admitting they're yet to have the conversation, Heller said he's not ready to let incoming 23s coach Kyle Yeates step off the field entirely.
"I think he's thinking he might take a year to relax but I might not give him that opportunity," Heller said.
"Sometimes you need a good stalwart at the back and we haven't had that discussion and I think we're a long way off the needing to but he's a good little player and he's been a Wanderer for a long time.
"Sometimes you just need that in the club, a bit of age and experience, a calm and level head."
In the short time he's had with players so far, Heller said he's enjoyed working with them, with the group receptive to his approach.
Pleased to see players eager to learn and put their best foot forward, commitment is his biggest concern moving forward.
"I don't think the Canberra thing is much of a problem, in the Pascoe Cup at least half the teams are an hour and a half drive away anyway, so once you're driving and committing to play, the travel isn't the question," he said.
"It's the commitment that players make to the club and to training and to their teammates.
"That when you're playing at that level you need to train at that level, you need to play at that level, you need to commit to that level whereas in the Pascoe or local competitions, you can get away without it a little bit more.
"We are getting to the point where we want players to make that conscious choice, so local teams can start planning for their competition in the new year, but also so that people can get in the right head space to get strong enough, get fit enough and start committing to the training standards that we're going to need to have a strong season."
