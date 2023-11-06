Despite a smaller turnout than last year, organisers of the OzHPV Challenge are pleased with the overall success of the event.
OzHPV association president Tim Corbett conceded that the event had fewer entrants than last year, but said that he was overall pretty happy with how the challenge went.
"In terms of the actual event itself most people are pretty happy," Corbett said.
"We had some issues with not being able to market the event in the lead-up as there was some uncertainly as to whether we would be able to run the event.
"We weren't able to fully market the event so our attendance was a bit down on last year, but those people that came I think still had a great weekend.
"I wasn't able to be there on the Saturday, normally I would do a lot of the hands and feet of organising things on the day, but the rest of the crew kind of took the lead and got through and ran the event very well.
"I'm pretty happy."
Corbett said the majority of entrants had travelled for the challenge however noted that there was a couple of locals who competed in the event.
"I think we had two locals," he said.
"Lindsey Wilson, he gets around on a recumbent trike pretty regularly so he was there, he rode around and had a blast but it was mostly people from further away.
"I think we had two or three people from Sydney, there was one other guy from Ballarat then two or three people from Canberra and we had one guy come down from far North Queensland as well.
"It was a real spread of people from different areas."
Adam Hari and Steve Nurse took out the two major awards from the event and Corbett said they were both worthy recipients.
"Adam's a young guy who's terribly passionate about the sport," he said.
"He's finally come through for a victory for himself in the outright category with some revisions to his bike between last year and this year and he was really pumped to take the outright victory.
"Then in the masters, Steve Nurse has been attending every year for the last 20 years and he was pretty stoked to finally get a victory in the masters category."
The challenge has been held in Wagga for the past two years however Corbett revealed that it was somewhat unlikely to return to the city in 2024.
"We've been looking to expand our events for the last couple of years," he said.
"The attendance we had last year was great and I think it was well attended because of the centrality to all of the different areas.
"But we are looking to double or triple our entries from what we did last year and in order to do that we probably need to run an event closer to where the majority of the competitors are likely to come from.
"There is just a huge following in the human powered vehicle area in Melbourne and surrounds, so we'll probably run something either at Cranbourne or maybe in Geelong next year.
"We've run some events in Geelong in the past so we'll probably do something a bit closer to Melbourne next year to try and capitalise on some of that larger fan base."
