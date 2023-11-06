The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

New Temora signing Jock Cornell keen to play alongside his cousin Will Reinhold

MM
By Matt Malone
November 6 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NEW Temora signing Jock Cornell said the lure of playing alongside his cousin Will Reinhold was what attracted him to the Kangaroos.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.