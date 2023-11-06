NEW Temora signing Jock Cornell said the lure of playing alongside his cousin Will Reinhold was what attracted him to the Kangaroos.
A big Farrer League off-season continued on Friday when Temora announced the signing of the Jim Quinn Medallist from Wagga Tigers.
Cornell joins Temora on the back of his best season yet where he was named the best and fairest player in the Riverina League.
The 26-year-old will move to Sydney in the new year but has decided to commit to travelling back to play for Temora.
Cornell said it was all to have a year alongside Reinhold, who haven't played together since junior football at Ungarie.
"To be honest, it was that my cousin Will Reinhold's there. That was the main reason," Cornell said.
"We've spoke for a number of years now and wanted to have another season together. It's been a long time since we've played together and we haven't been able to work it out.
"I was in Melbourne for five or so years while he was here and when I moved back from Melbourne, he moved to Melbourne so we've just missed each other. He stuffed his shoulder last year and it's been a bit all over the shop.
"He was in my ear all year, just mentioning it. I just brushed it off during the year but once the year finished we kept chatting and he said we've got to have a year together and I said yeah you're right, we do.
"That was pretty well the main reason, to play with family and play with Will again."
Cornell won't play every game but wants to play the majority.
"I'm going to move up to Sydney, hopefully January at this stage. I'll travel back and play for them," he said.
"It doesn't worry me. I've still got my family here. I was going to be coming home anyway with them here so it kind of worked out alright. So I'll catch up with family here and I've got my nan and pop who are also in Temora, as well as the Reinholds as well, so it's not like I'm a Sydney person travelling back here.
"I probably won't get to every single game but I'll try to play as much as I can.
"Obviously I want to try and help the boys win, be successful and get to finals. I haven't played finals the last three years so that's what I want to do."
Reinhold only managed the first two games of the season this year before undergoing shoulder surgery. He will be back next year.
The combination of Reinhold and Cornell in Temora's midfield will be a dangerous prospect for opposition teams and one they are both looking forward to.
Cornell is also looking forward to his first taste of the Farrer League and has picked a good time to do so.
"I've obviously never played in the Farrer League. I've played in the RFL for a couple of years before I went to Melbourne and another three now. I'm keen to give it a crack," Cornell said.
"I think it's going to be good footy next year too, East Wagga have picked up well, hopefully we'll be up there, The Rock will be up there, the Jets again will be up there, Marrar, there's plenty of good sides.
"The RFL has lost a fair few by the sounds of what's going on at the moment so I think it's going to be a good standard of footy and I'm looking forward to giving it a crack and see how I can go."
Cornell said it was a difficult decision to leave Tigers after three seasons but has not ruled out a return one day down the track.
"Yeah it was to be honest. I've loved my last three years as well," he said.
"Unfortunately we just missed out on finals in two of those years, which is a shame. Especially this year, I thought we had a pretty decent side, unfortunately we couldn't sneak finals.
"Like I said to Muz (coach Murray Stephenson) when I called him, I've loved my three years there. I said I'm not going to be there next year but I can definitely see myself potentially coming back one day.
"You never know what's going to happen in the future but I just said I've loved my time at the club, I do love the club...I've got a lot of mates at the club and I can potentially see myself back here one day.
"It's one of those things, it is a bit sad to leave there but also excited to try something new and have a go with Wilbur and see what we can do."
