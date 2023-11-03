The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Jock Cornell has left Wagga Tigers for Farrer League club Temora

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated November 3 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

JIM Quinn Medallist Jock Cornell will play at Farrer League club Temora next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.