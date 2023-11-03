JIM Quinn Medallist Jock Cornell will play at Farrer League club Temora next year.
Fresh from winning the Riverina League best and fairest in September, Cornell had been linked with a move to Temora for weeks and the Kangaroos confirmed the news on Friday.
It is understood Cornell will travel and play a selection of games for the Kangaroos.
Playing alongside his cousin, Will Reinhold, was a major attraction and big factor in Cornell's decision.
Cornell's departure is another blow to Riverina League heavyweights Wagga Tigers, who now have lost four key players since the end of the season.
Cornell joins the Morton brothers, Brady and Dylan, and Jeremy Piercy as Tigers' losses to date.
It was a tough decision for Cornell to leave Tigers, where he spent the past three seasons.
Cornell will bring plenty of experience to Nixon Park, having spent one season at AFL club Geelong on the Cats' rookie list.
Since then, he spent three years at Essendon and District League club Maribyrnong Park before returning to Wagga and linking with Tigers.
It continues a strong start to the off-season recruitment for Temora, who have also welcomed Zach Oliver across from Coolamon as assistant coach.
