IT'S that time of year. The silly season.
Rumours here, big money being thrown there.
The hard work begins once pre-season begins but it's between September and January where premierships can often be set up as playing lists are put together.
With this year's off-season in full swing, The Daily Advertiser sports editor Matt Malone looks at the top 10 recruits of the 2023 season across AFL Riverina.
Arrived at Langtry Oval with little fuss mid pre-season from Essendon and District League heavyweight Strathmore, having played eight games in their premiership year in 2022. Moving to Wagga to join his partner, the 24-year-old proved a real find for the Bombers, highlighted by his selection in the Farrer League Team of the Year. Mann provided great dash from half-back, but perhaps his biggest asset was his ability to read the play and intercept mark. A real talent.
Collingullie-Glenfield Park won the race for Kane Flack's signature in November, beating a number of other interested clubs for his services. He'd just finished runner up in North Wagga's best and fairest and boasted prior Ovens and Murray League experience. Flack enjoyed a strong season, finishing runner up in the Demon's best and fairest and being named on in the interchange in the Riverina League Team of the Year. He played an important role and added another dimension to Collingullie's midfield.
Stanley Tipiloura was one of four recruits Coleambally secured from the Northern Territory late in the pre-season in a coup that proved more than worthwhile for the Blues. Tipiloura proved the pick of the quartet, kicking 39 goals from 16 games in a team that only managed two wins for the year. Not only did he provide a good return, Tipiloura had X-factor that entertained the crowd and brought people through the gates. Rewarded with Farrer League Team of the Year selection and finished runner up in Coleambally's best and fairest.
Alex Page was one of the quartet from Queanbeyan to join Griffith this season and he proved to be more than what they bargained for. Page arrived as a dangerous small forward and proved that, while adding the ability to impact through the midfield to his weaponry. Page kicked 33 goals from 18 games, with his four-goal grand final effort inspirational in trying to spark Griffith in their loss to Turvey Park. Rewarded with Riverina League Team of the Year selection in a forward pocket.
Returning to Griffith after a season back at Ainslie, Henry Delves proved a valuable focal point in attack and a key player in the Swans' run to a grand final appearance. Delves wasn't the kick a bag of goals type forward but his work rate and presence up forward made Griffith a much better team. He still managed 29 goals from 18 games and was one of the Swans' most consistent performers. He also enjoyed a strong finals series for the Swans.
Jeromy Lucas returned to football after a couple of seasons off due to injury at his home club Northern Jets. It was somewhat of a last-minute decision but proved well worth the wait for the Jets as he showed exactly why he was considered an AFL draft hope as a youngster. Lucas took a couple of weeks to find his feet but was eventually the star of a quality Jets midfield that got within seven points of a drought-breaking premiership. Lucas finished runner up in the Gerald Clear Medal, claimed Team of the Year honours and won the Jets' best and fairest.
Turvey Park recruited Antony Forato in the hope he was the answer to their ruck void and he proved exactly that. Forato arrived from the Vic amateurs with some VFL experience and was the big man the Bulldogs needed in the middle of the ground. Forato, despite travelling from Sydney throughout the year, showed great consistency in his 16 games for the Bulldogs. While never one to dominate a contest, Forato was more than competitive at the ruck contest and also provided a tall target around the ground. He was named the Bulldogs' best in finals in their premiership campaign and picked up Riverina League Team of the Year honours.
Rhys Pollock was considered the pick of the four Queanbeyan footballers to head to Griffith and his performances throughout the 2023 season didn't disappoint. Pollock made an instant impact on the competition, with his ability to find the football and ball use helping him quickly establish himself among the best in the league. Pollock also had the ability to hit the scoreboard, kicking 28 goals from 19 games. He finished fifth in the Riverina League Player of the Year award and was named on-ball in the Team of the Year. A big reason behind Griffith's rise this year.
Tim Oosterhoff arrived at Kindra Park with a big reputation on the back of some big seasons in the Black Diamond and he certainly showed why during his first season at Coolamon. The 'Rooster' kicked 58 goals from 17 games, won the Hoppers' best and fairest and was named at full-forward in the Riverina League Team of the Year. Despite all this, you feel like the imposing key forward could have still delivered more. His inaccuracy in front of goal plagued him at times, while he was also moved into the ruck on occasions, where he more than held his own. Oosterhoff is certainly a class footballer, a match-winner capable of performances that can lift his team over the line.
He's no stranger to AFL Riverina, or The Rock-Yerong Creek, given he'd been coach of opposing club Coleambally for the past few seasons. But the recruitment of Steele was a masterstroke from the Magpies, as he proved just the injection of speed and experience that TRYC needed. Steele arrived determined to help TRYC go one better than the year before and he ultimately delivered on that aim. His first half of the season was exceptional, highlighted by him collecting 18 Gerald Clear Medal votes in the first nine games, before injury struck. His second half of the season was plagued by injury but he still made it back in time to have a big influence in the Magpies' two finals victories. His centre clearance work in the second semi-final win over Marrar was first class, while he kicked two timely goals under a tight tag in the Magpies' seven-point grand final win. Quite simply, I don't think the Magpies achieve premiership glory without him.
