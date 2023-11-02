He's no stranger to AFL Riverina, or The Rock-Yerong Creek, given he'd been coach of opposing club Coleambally for the past few seasons. But the recruitment of Steele was a masterstroke from the Magpies, as he proved just the injection of speed and experience that TRYC needed. Steele arrived determined to help TRYC go one better than the year before and he ultimately delivered on that aim. His first half of the season was exceptional, highlighted by him collecting 18 Gerald Clear Medal votes in the first nine games, before injury struck. His second half of the season was plagued by injury but he still made it back in time to have a big influence in the Magpies' two finals victories. His centre clearance work in the second semi-final win over Marrar was first class, while he kicked two timely goals under a tight tag in the Magpies' seven-point grand final win. Quite simply, I don't think the Magpies achieve premiership glory without him.